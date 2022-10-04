Arrested in Noble County
Austin L. Cusick, 22, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Sept. 27 by Noble County police on a warrant alleging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging was information provided.
Bambi L. Pasztor, 41, of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 28 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pasztor was held on $2,500 bond.
Megan D. Watts, 30, of the 300 block of South Widney Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Sept. 28 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Watts was held without bond.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Ronny Clark, 51, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on Level 6 felony charges of theft, criminal recklessness and intimidation and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Mark Healy, 42, of the 1000 block of East Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 24 by Garrett Police on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Stiles, 27, of the 5900 block of Kent Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Sept. 24 by Garrett Police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Keilynn Chiddister, 20, of the 300 block of South Garrison Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 1:57 a.m. Sept. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of illegal possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jennifer Cook, 38, of the 3700 block of C.R. 63, Butler, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging obstruction of justice, a Level 5 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Hall, 34, of Deputy, Indiana, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Sept. 26 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ashley McClelland, 23, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathaniel Leach, 31, of the 600 block of Fair Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Sept. 26 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Douglas Nelson, 33, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Sept. 26 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Carl Evanoff, 41, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 26 by Garrett Police on charges of invasion of privacy and criminal trespass, both Class A misdemeanors.
Derek Winebrenner, 31, of the 5300 block of C.R. 31, Auburn, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. Sept. 27 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dominique Morton, 29, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Sept. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to register with prior, a Level 5 felony.
Michael Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a Level 5 felony burglary charge; a Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass charge and a Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
Alecia Jacobs, 34, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Sept. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with prior.
Natalee Carrier, 21, of the 1600 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Sept. 29 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin McHale, 27, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Sept. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Alexander Hidy, 28, of the 100 block of Heatherwood Lane, New Haven, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging burglary, a Level 4 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Lindsey Maschhoff, 43, of the 5600 block North, C.R. 250 West, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of paraphernalia as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Javeon Roberts, 18, of the 9400 block of Cappelli Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 29 by Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Chester Montgomery, 31, of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 29 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and failure to make report, a Class B misdemeanor.
