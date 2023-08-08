GARRETT — The first raindrops did not appear until entries in the 13th annual Quiet Knight veterans car show were headed home from the Garrett American Legion Post 178 Saturday afternoon.
A near-record 102 cars, trucks, motorcycles and a tractor entered this year’s show. The event is sponsored each year by Sons of the American Legion Squadron 178. Proceeds benefit the Quiet Knight Veterans Fund, which provides direct assistance to veterans who have fallen on hard times.
A 1941 Jeep Willy’s pick-up, owned by Carolyn Byrd of Columbia City, was voted Best of Show.
Her truck also won the Mayor’s Choice Award.
A 1938 Jaguar SS, owned by Terry Uehlein, was the winner of the Police Chief’s Choice.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser selected a 1948 Jeep pick-up as winner of the Fire Department’s Choice.
The following awards were presented:
1920s: Rob Roberts, 1929 Model A Ford;
1930s: Randy Bergdall, 1934 Ford coupe;
1940s: Keith and Beth Flesher, 1947 Lincoln convertible:
1950s: Dave Quinn, 1957 Chevy Bel Air;
1960s: Mike Johnson, 1961 Buick Invicta Bubbletop;
1970s: Tonya VanDerbosch, 1970 Chevy El Camino;
1980s: Chris and Melissa Moore, 1984 Buick Grand National;
1990s: Adam Smith, 1992 Ford Mustang convertible;
2000-2010: Janet Blamer, 2005 Ford Mustang GT;
2011-2023: Terry Berkshire 2018 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Shaker; and
Motorcycle: Mike Jones, 2016 Royal Enfield Bullet.
