Bernadean Miller

GARRETT — Bernadean M. “Bunny” Miller, 94, of Garrett, died May 16, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Jacque Sobasky

LAOTTO — Jacque Ellen Sobasky, 71, of LaOtto, died May 19, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.

Walter Kern

AVILLA — Walter R. Kern, 86, of Avilla, died May 15, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Glenda Bebout

AUBURN — Glenda Maxine (Harness) (Baumgartner) Bebout, 84, of Auburn, died May 19, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Jeffrey Burns

AUBURN — Jeffrey P. Burns, 52, of Auburn, died May 17, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Willetta Conley

AUBURN — Willetta Rose Conley, 71, of Auburn, died May 19, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Alice Loutzenhiser

AUBURN — Alice M. Loutzenhiser, 61, of Auburn, died May 12, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

James Palmer

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — James Leroy Palmer, 84, of Springfield, Tennessee and born in Auburn, died May 17, 2021.

Robertson County Funeral Home and Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home of Indianapolis handled arrangements.

Ina Walton

AUBURN — Ina Adams Walton, 87, of Auburn, died May 16, 2021.

Burial was in Mayking, Kentucky.

Jean Kessler

BUTLER — Jean Kessler, 78, of Butler, died May 19, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Joan Rempis

WATERLOO — Joan J. Rempis, 88, of Waterloo, died May 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Dario Dominguez

KENDALLVILLE — Dario C. Dominguez, 49, of Kendallville, died May 15, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Daniel Michels

KENDALLVILLE — Daniel Thomas Michels, 37, of Kendallville, died May 17, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendalville, handled arrangements.

Valerie Millus

KENDALLVILLE — Valerie Ann Millus, 83, of Kendallville, died May 18, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Rev. Nelson Weiker

KENDALLVILLE — Rev. Nelson Edward Weiker, 89, of Kendallville, died May 11, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Raymond Fleck

ROME CITY — Raymond Jess Fleck, 64, of Rome City, died May 18, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

