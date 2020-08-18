Marianne Caprino
GARRETT — Marianne Caprino of Garrett, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the age of 71.
She spent her life working as director of operations for group homes for adults with developmental disabilities.
She was a very kind and gentle person, who adored all her nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Her dogs were her children, especially Max and then Jasper, a rescue dog she was fostering.
She spent her free time volunteering at the food bank and crafting, making pins and bracelets for children (and adults), and giving these to anyone she encountered and to charitable organizations such as Ronald McDonald House. These were also always a hit with the numerous nurses and doctors she met in her many visits to healthcare facilities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Josephine (Bruno) Caprino; and one sister, Christine Fuller (Tom).
She is survived by one brother, Frank Caprino (Elise), of Wolcottville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Great Lakes Westie Rescue Inc., 5843 S.R. 205, Garrett, IN 46738.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.