High school baseball
Railroaders lose but win over Woodlan
WOODBURN — It finished as a loss but ended up a win for Garrett.
While Woodlan won 2-1 on the scoreboard over Garrett’s baseball team April 11, the Railroaders won by forfeit when it was discovered the Warriors used an ineligible player.
Graham Kelham had two hits for Garrett, including a double, and added a stolen base. Luke Holcomb and Peyton Simmons had hits. Kail Baughman drove in Garrett’s run.
Baughman pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking four. One Woodlan run was unearned. Kelham pitched two innings of relief, striking out six batters.
Austin Snyder had two hits and Blake Reed had one for Woodlan. Carter Knoblauch pitched a complete game, striking out 17 batters with no walks.
High school golf
Garrett golfers defeat Canterbury
AUBURN — Garrett’s golf team lost to DeKalb but defeated Fort Wayne Canterbury April 12 at Bridgewater Golf Course.
DeKalb shot 165 to 184 for Garrett and 202 for Canterbury.
Freshman Carter Demske earned medalist honors with a 38, beating out DeKalb’s Grant Stuckey by one stroke.
“For the first round of the year, it’s nice to get one in the books and get things going,” Garrett coach Dave Demske said. “We had good weather and some pretty good scores for our guys compared to where they’re at. We’re a work in progress ... overall, a lot of positives.”
Logan Borns was second for the Railroaders with a 45. Other Garrett scores were Thomas Loeffler at 47, Isaac Wright with a 54 and Jacob Borns at 56.
Lucas Austin shot a 48 and Logan Grabowski had a 50 to lead Canterbury.
DeKalb won the reserve match over Garrett 195-274. Canterbury did not have a reserve team.
DeKalb’s Carter Valencic of DeKalb was the medalist with a 44.
Blake Sheets led the Garrett reserves with a 64. Dylan DeKoninck shot 69, Sully Warfield shot 70 and Riley Creager shot 71.
High school softball
Big first inning propels Garrett
GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team made a five-run first inning hold up in a 6-3 win over West Noble Saturday.
West Noble tallied three times in the sixth, but the Railroaders answered with a run in the sixth.
Kelsey Bergman, Halle Hathaway, Emma LaPato, Laney Miller and Mackenzie Smith each had doubles for Garrett. Hathaway finished with two hits.
Bergman, who was the winning pitcher, collected three hits. She struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter in a complete-game effort.
