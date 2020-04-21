Gregory Haynes
GARRETT — Gregory Lee Haynes, 63, of Garrett, died April 17, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
George Walters
FORT WAYNE — George W. Walters, age 95, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died April 10, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
James Fitch
AUBURN — James S. Fitch, 96, of Auburn, died April 15, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Juanita Gilvin
AUBURN — Juanita “Jan” Gilvin, 79, of Auburn, died April 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Herb Hillabrand
AUBURN — Herb A. Hillabrand, 65, of Auburn, died April 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Shirley Musselman
AUBURN — Shirley Eileen Musselman, 87, of Auburn, died April 12, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Belinda Dobson
AVILLA — Belinda Lynn Dobson, 48, of Avilla, died April 9, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jack Blaker
BUTLER — Jack D. Blaker, 81, of Butler, died April 13, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Andrew Piatek
WATERLOO — Andrew Thomas Piatek, 29, of Waterloo, died April 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Theodore Longmeier
HAMILTON — Theodore Thomas Longmeier, 79, of Bradenton, Florida and Hamilton, died March 24, 2020.
Chamberlain Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Kevin Underwood
PLEASANT LAKE — Kevin Edward Underwood, 57, of Pleasant Lake, died April 11, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Jacqulyn Donat
GRABILL — Jacqulyn K. Donat, 76, of Grabill, died April 7, 2020.
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Judith Gerke
GRABILL — Judith A. Gerke, 83, of Grabill, died April 11, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Martha Johnston
KENDALLVILLE — Martha Imogene Johnston, 87, of Kendallville, died April 16, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Harold Messer
KENDALLVILLE — Harold Kevin “Kevin” Messer, 53, of Kendallville, died April 11, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
