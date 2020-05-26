Timothy Smith
COLUMBIA CITY — Timothy C. Smith, 74, of Columbia City and formerly of Garrett, died May 17, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Grace Buelow
AUBURN — Grace C. Buelow, 94, of Auburn, died May 17, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Brandi Burns
AUBURN — Brandi E. Burns, 47, of Auburn, died May 20, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
William Howe
AUBURN — William “Bill” Howe, 81, of Auburn, died May 17, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Clifford Mooneyhan
CORUNNA — Clifford J. Mooneyhan, 45, of Corunna, died May 19, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ricky Haverstock
WATERLOO — Ricky Eugene Haverstock, 55, of Waterloo, died May 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Wanda Munk
KENDALLVILLE — Wanda Mae Munk, 96, of Kendallville, died May 19, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Garman
BUTLER — James Carl Garman, 62, of Butler and formerly of Corunna, died May 15, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Shank
BUTLER — Kenneth C. Shank, 81, of Newville (Butler) died May 18, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Barbara Dermott
HUDSON — Barbara Ann Dermott, 66, of Hudson, died May 21, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
