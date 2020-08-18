Wednesday, Aug. 19
Texas straw hat, fruit, bosco stick, milk variety.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Tenderloin, pickles, mixed hot vegetable, fruit, graham, milk variety.
Friday, Aug. 21
Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, fruit, tortilla chips, milk variety.
Monday, Aug. 24
Biscuits and gravy, veggie juice, fruit, Rice Krispie treat, milk variety.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Beef and cheddar, peas, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
GKB bowl, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, dinner roll, milk variety.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Barbecue rib patty, green beans, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Friday, Aug. 28
Macaroni and cheese, cauliflower blend, fruit, pretzel bosco, milk variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.