GARRETT — A Garrett woman complained of right arm pain following a head-on, two-vehicle crash just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 6800 block of C.R. 327, south of Garrett.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said Sabra Vanderpool, 35, of Garrett, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police said Vanderpool was driving north on C.R. 327 in her 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and was attempting to turn east onto C.R. 68. Police said Zechariah Kleeman, 40, of Garrett, was driving south on C.R. 327 in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he also attempted to turn east on C.R. 68. According to a police report, Kleeman failed to yield to Vanderpool, causing a head-on collision.
Police said Kleeman was not injured. Air bags deployed in each vehicle. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.
County police were assisted by Garrett Police, the LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.