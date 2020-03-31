My name is Levi Follett and I interned at Good Valuation Inc. in Auburn.
During my time interning, I was able to learn how to analyze housing trends and help the team not only analyze, but also measure home dimensions and research housing information.
I decided to pursue this internship because I saw it as a great opportunity to get my feet wet in the type of career I am hoping to get in to.
My mentors (the employees at Good Valuation Inc.) are amazing and they always went out of their way to make I knew what I was doing and also why I was doing each task. As a result, I was able to develop a full and complete understanding of everything I did at my internship.
I would recommend that other businesses offer internships as well because it is a great way to expand the field in which that business is in, especially locally. I believe students are more likely to return to a company they have an understanding and familiarity with.
Through my internship as a market analyst, I received direct experience in the field and have a place to start if I were to continue the same type of work after college.
I would like to thank my course director, Mrs. Sprunger, and my mentors, Mr. John Good and Mr. Jonathan Barth for providing me this special opportunity.
