GARRETT — Plans for a possible 18-hole disc golf course at Ocker Park on the north side of Garrett were briefly discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Board of Works.
The suggestion was first presented at a recent meeting of the Garrett Parks Authority. Many steps need to be taken prior to moving forward with the course that carries an estimated cost of $15,000. At this time, there is no funding for the project, city officials said.
Once approval by the city has been gained, organizers plan to seek donations to help with the cost, according to the project description. Plans are to introduce disc golf to Garrett by providing a sample layout at Ocker Park to invite community members and fellow disc golfers to help with the layout of the course. Disc golf courses currently are installed in Auburn and Butler.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a bid from Webb Concrete Construction for the 2021 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. City Planner Milton Otero presented bid tabulations showing price increases from last year of 50 cents per square foot for concrete removal and disposal, new curb-face sidewalk installation and new driveway aprons.
The costs also showed a $1 increase per square foot for new sidewalk installation and $5 increase per linear foot for new roll curb installation. The cost for Americans with Disabilities Act ramps decreased from $550 each to $500 each, according to the report. People can sign up for the program beginning today on Facebook, the city website or in City Hall offices of the mayor and clerk treasurer.
Otero told board members the Indiana Department of Transportation has received all invoices, and the 2019-2020 Community Crossings matching grants have been officially closed out.
Upcoming meetings of the Plan Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals for April 27 have been canceled, he added.
The Redevelopment Committee opted to pay for the rebuilding of C.R. 15, Otero said. City Engineer Aaron Ott is putting together bid documents, and Otero said he is organizing meetings with adjacent property owners before the project begins.
The Redevelopment Committee also will be funding a new parking lot behind Shorty’s Steak House on North Randolph Street. Plans are to compact the gravel surface first, with paving possible in the future.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser introduced Marcy Coe, who joined the department as operations/lab tech. Longtime employee Jeff Bartels will be retiring at the end of the month, he added. The board gave its approval to purchase a replacement blower for the plant at a cost of $35,000.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the street sweeper already made a complete round of the city, the new pool slide has arrived, and mowing continues along with landscaping work in the parks and in front of the stage at Eastside Park. The department took possession of a new dump truck last week, he added.
Mossberger reminded residents of the citywide spring cleanup on Saturday, May 8, from 7-11:30 a.m. at the street barn.
Police Chief Roland McPherson said officers responded to 159 calls for service between April 5-18, including 14 traffic tickets and 10 traffic warnings. The report showed five property-damage accidents and one personal- injury accident.
Fifteen arrests were made during the period, of which nine were Garrett residents and six lived outside of the city. Of those arrests, five were warrants, two were traffic arrests and four were for various drugs. One miscellaneous arrest was recorded. Officers also reported 20 business checks during the period.
The board requested McPherson supply an inventory of current police vehicles prior to moving forward on bids for new squad cars this year.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said air packs ordered at the end of the year have arrived, and training will begin with plans to put them into service by the first of May.
The board also learned the Garrett Plan Commission last week approved Section II of Heritage Estates and that public storage units will be allowed in business-general zones as well as industrial areas in the city.
