Arrested in
Whitley County
Robert Barnett, 30, of Garrett, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Shanan Reid, 49, of the 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Travis Karl, 28, of the 500 block of Hannah Street, Huntington, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jennifer Cearbaugh, 44, of the 300 block of Pequeen Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joshua Drinnon, 37, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, Angola, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Coltin Herzog, 18, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 1 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Brandon Holloway, 30, of the 300 block of East Hoover Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Aubrey McClintock, 33, of the 16000 block of Elder Oak Trail, Fenton, Michigan, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Sept. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Cody Osborn, 35, of the 800 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Stacy Sexton, 51, of the 300 block of Cobblers Way, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 3 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jackson Atkison, 23, of the 400 block of East Felicity Street, Angola, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 3 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Seth Omspacher, 30, of the 1800 block of Woodview Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Sept. 4 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Bernard, 30, of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 4 by Garrett Police on charges of residential entry and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Justin Clark, 33, of the 6800 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jennifer Minnick, 34, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeanne Wideman, 81, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, Angola, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 6 by Garrett Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Mitchell, 32, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mark Wainwright, 32, of the 700 block of Helen Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Sept. 6 by Garrett Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Samuel Walters, 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 7 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joshua Sauer, 33, of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Sept. 7 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Karen Howe, 62, of the 11000 block East, C.R. 350 South, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
David Flauding, 32, of the 100 block of Forrest Park Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Sept. 8 by Garrett Police on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony.
Vincent Welty, 30, of the 5000 block of Maple Ridge Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Thomas Pinson, 21, of the 2500 block of C.R. 100 North, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
