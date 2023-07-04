Dive-in movie in Garrett
Garrett — The Garrett Parks Authority will be presenting its 2023 dive-in movie on Saturday, July 8 at the Garrett City Pool at Feick Park, featuring “The Super Mario Bros Movie.”
Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. The maximum charge is $10. The show will begin about 9:30 p.m. or dusk.
