Arrested in Noble County
Lyle W. Schwartz, 31, of the 1400 block of Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Paul D. Turner, 40, of the 1000 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
James Shaffer, 30, of the 17200 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with interference with custody, a Class B misdemeanor.
David Blade, 42, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Brown, 38, of the 1700 block of Krebs Court, Angola, was arrested March 1 at 3:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor; and nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Quentin Moody, 26, of Cottonwood Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. March 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Frownfelter, 33, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. March 3 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rashid Ahmed, 24, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. March 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Bruce Sizemore, 50, of the 2500 block of East C.R. 850N, Rome City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. March 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gregory Daugherty, 45, of the 1400 block of Sanders Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 9 p.m. March 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Jones, 44, of the 9600 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. March 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with a Four County Transitional Living violation related to his case for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Horton, 33, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. March 7 on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Christy Chambers, 53, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. March 8 for an alleged probation violation.
Cody Osborn, 35, of the 9100 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. March 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Lindsay Landis, 27, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. March 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
