Rebecca Ashcraft
HUDSON — Rebecca Ann (Bloom) Ashcraft, 70, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, died Oct. 27, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Joan Carteaux
GARRETT — Joan Carteaux, 89, of Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
James Roark
GARRETT — James Albert Roark, 58, of Garrett, died Nov. 3, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Kerstin Sorensen
GARRETT — Kerstin Sorensen, 88, of Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Mary Gaerte
AVILLA — Mary Lou (Lengerich) Gaerte, 76, of Avilla, died Nov. 3, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Katherine Kelham
AVILLA — Katherine Kelham, 91, of Avilla, died Oct. 30, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Bonna Miller
HUDSON — Bonna Jo Miller, 91, of Hudson, died Oct. 31, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Helen Clark
KENDALLVILLE — Helen Joan Clark, 85, of Kendallville, died Oct. 31, 2021.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Rick Osborn
KENDALLVILLE — Rick A. Osborn, 56, of Kendallville, died Nov. 1, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joyce Reade
KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Reade, 83, of Kendallville, died Oct. 31, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Wesley Rogers
EKALAKA, Mont. — Wesley Robert Rogers, 64, of Ekalaka, Montana and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 28, 2021.
Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka, handled arrangements.
Jonathon Schuster
ROME CITY — Jonathon Anthony “Jon” Schuster, 63, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City, died Nov. 4, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
