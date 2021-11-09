Rebecca Ashcraft

HUDSON — Rebecca Ann (Bloom) Ashcraft, 70, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, died Oct. 27, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Joan Carteaux

GARRETT — Joan Carteaux, 89, of Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

James Roark

GARRETT — James Albert Roark, 58, of Garrett, died Nov. 3, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Kerstin Sorensen

GARRETT — Kerstin Sorensen, 88, of Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Mary Gaerte

AVILLA — Mary Lou (Lengerich) Gaerte, 76, of Avilla, died Nov. 3, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Katherine Kelham

AVILLA — Katherine Kelham, 91, of Avilla, died Oct. 30, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Bonna Miller

HUDSON — Bonna Jo Miller, 91, of Hudson, died Oct. 31, 2021.

D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Helen Clark

KENDALLVILLE — Helen Joan Clark, 85, of Kendallville, died Oct. 31, 2021.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Rick Osborn

KENDALLVILLE — Rick A. Osborn, 56, of Kendallville, died Nov. 1, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Joyce Reade

KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Reade, 83, of Kendallville, died Oct. 31, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Wesley Rogers

EKALAKA, Mont. — Wesley Robert Rogers, 64, of Ekalaka, Montana and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 28, 2021.

Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka, handled arrangements.

Jonathon Schuster

ROME CITY — Jonathon Anthony “Jon” Schuster, 63, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City, died Nov. 4, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.