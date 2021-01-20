GARRETT — An unpaid bill dating back to May 2014 to process sludge at the Auburn Wastewater Plant was presented to the Garrett Board of Works for payment Tuesday.
Todd Sattison, superintendent of Auburn’s Water Pollution Control Department, who is also a member of the Garrett Common Council, was asked to bring the $15,000 charge to the attention of Garrett Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle a couple weeks ago after Auburn records found it to be unpaid.
Board member Dave Demske questioned whether the statute of limitations was past after more than six years and wondered if any purchase orders or other verification could be found. The contract to haul sludge to Auburn was made under the previous administration of the late Garrett Mayor Tonya Hoeffel.
Conkle said she searched records dating back to 2014 to determine if a payment was made, but found no record of the transaction. Garrett Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser verified the amount of sludge hauled to Auburn matched the billing.
While City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff questioned if the bill was submitted and not paid or had never been billed, he found the relationship with the neighboring utility to be more important.
“Removing sludge is very critical to the operation of the Garrett Wastewater Plant. I don’t think we want to play hardball,” he advised about possibly disputing the charge.
Board members agreed the need to work with the Auburn plant for service was vital to Garrett and voted to pay the bill, rather than risk Auburn refusing to do business with Garrett in the future.
In other business Tuesday, the board gave a nod to purchase a cold planer for the water department at a cost of $15,348 from Bobcat of Fort Wayne. Superintendent Pat Kleeman said the equipment is larger than the previous model but will be needed for the more than 50 patches this spring. The cost will be split with the wastewater utility.
Approval also was given to buy an easy-valve insertion machine from EJP Solutions of Fort Wayne to allow valve work to be done without disruption of water service. The city has more than 300 valves, of which 60 are currently in need of maintenance. Some have been in place since the early 1900s, according to Kleeman. About $50,000 has been set aside in the utility’s capital improvement fund for several years to help pay for the machine.
The board gave Schlosser the go-ahead to check out the cost of a used or off-lease work truck with a crane for the wastewater department.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger is holding out hope the ice rink in Feick Park will be open for skaters later this week. He reported rocks and other items had been thrown over the fence into the rink. More water has been added to smooth the surface, he said.
Electric utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said Wolverine Power Cooperative of Cadillac, Michigan, with whom the city contracted to provide power through 2025, undercharged nearly $246,000 due to capacity and volume-pricing issues that were passed prior to contracting with Garrett. Wolverine claimed the error was made on its part and offered to stretch out interest-free payments through the end of the current contract. A meeting is planned with city officials to iron out the details.
City utility workers also repaired hook-ups for 11 residential fiber-optic issues, which VanDerbosch blamed on the contractors hired for the job. The cost for repairs by the Garrett crew will be deducted from the contract, he added.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers responded to 126 calls between Jan. 4-17, including 33 traffic warnings, 13 traffic tickets and eight property-damage accidents. His report showed 24 total arrests of seven Garrett residents and 17 nonresidents. Three operating-while-intoxicated arrests were made, with one alcohol-related arrest and two for controlled substances; four traffic arrests, two warrants, 11 drug arrests and four miscellaneous arrests. Officers also reported 93 business checks.
McPherson also noted the Garrett Fire Department is now a Child Safety Seat Inspection Station, offering free inspections by a certified child safety technician.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported 107 fourth-quarter calls from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The report showed 57 medical assists, 10 dispatched and canceled en route calls, nine standbys, four motor vehicle accidents with injuries, three gas leaks, three building fires and two or fewer calls each for cooking fires, trash or rubbish fires, unintentional alarm activations and one hazardous materials investigation, among others.
Werkheiser’s year-end report showed 425 total calls, of which 227 were medical assists, 52 canceled en route, 28 cover assignments, and eight building fires. He reported Pete Shoudel, son of retired firefighter Tom Shoudel, joined the department as a probationary firefighter.
In an effort to better serve electric utility customers, Mayor Todd Fiandt suggested VanDerbosch be issued a designated, after-hours phone for customers to contact him directly instead of going through DeKalb County Central Dispatch. Demske expressed concern that VanDerbosch would be too busy fielding calls to be able to work on downed lines. An automated process where customers can report outages is being considered.
Conkle reported the city is moving forward to purchase radios for the police department, servers and body cameras through a $135,926 CARES Act grant. Any leftover funds could be used to help to offset expenses for the new fire department radios, she added.
