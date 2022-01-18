GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestling team was second to Norwell in its own invitational Saturday at Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
The Knights finished with 204 points and the Railroaders had 200.5 points.
East Noble eked past South Adams 165-163.5 for third place. Angola was fifth with 152, followed by DeKalb (133), Fremont (129) and Lakeland (124) to round out the top eight teams.
Hayden Brady (120 pounds) and Chase Leech (152) won their weight class championships to lead the Railroaders.
Leech won all four of his matches on the day, including scratching out a 3-2 decision in the championship match over South Adams’ AJ Dull. Brady was 3-0 on the day, and capped it off with a pin of Leo’s Bryce Clark in 2 minutes, 36 seconds in the 120 championship match.
Jack O’Connor (195) and Hayden Williams (132) both placed second for Garrett. Brayden Baker (145) and Lane Gibson (182) both finished third. Jesse Badger (170) and Kaidin Colburn (160) both finished fourth. Kameron Baker was fifth at 106. Tanner McMain (126) and heavyweight Marcellus McCormack both finished sixth.
