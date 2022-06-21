GARRETT — Hi, my name is Morgan Ostrowski and I am a bank teller at the Garrett State Bank.
As a teller, I am responsible for completing various types of transactions for customers. My favorite part of the job is interacting with my co-workers and the customers.
The best advice I have received throughout my experience was to understand the reason behind why we do things the way we do and to treat customers with respect. I recommend internships to other students because it gives you an idea of what you would want to pursue in the future and what having a real job is like.
I would like to thank the Garrett State Bank, our customers and Garrett High School for allowing me to take part in this fantastic program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.