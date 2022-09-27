Mayor Fiandt updates progress on projects
Good day to you all.
This is just a little update as to what is going on in your city of Garrett, Indiana.
Currently, we are getting the sidewalks replaced on South Randolph Street. This is the continued Judy Morrill sidewalk project. Our hopes are to get new sidewalks and trees installed along the way south on this street to provide a great walkway/bike way for the people that live here; also, to improve the looks of our main passageway through our city.
Again, the trees we take out will be replaced with more trees than we remove. This will undoubtedly cause some problems currently as you try to get down the sidewalks. It will be very inconvenient but the results will be well worth the effort. No matter what time of the year a project like this is done there will be a hiccup in the lives of those that live in and around this area of construction. I ask for your patience please.
The AES fiber project will soon continue in the addition south. I know this has been said much more than once only to be stalled in its tracks. Our hopes are to get fiber going to the residents as soon as we can resume the build-out. This has been very slow; slow beyond words actually. We have been in talks with Auburn and we are trying to get this accomplished as soon as we can. Over the last few years, many roadblocks have popped up to stop us. There are no words to say except we are sorry about the delay. Plans have not gone as we envisioned them.
There is a new parking lot being paved behind Shorty’s Steak House. This will be a lighted parking lot that will serve the businesses along Randolph Street such as Shorty’s, Martin’s, Brinkerhoff Law, etc.
There will be a new place to rest on the South Randolph Street too. The former Torco gas station will soon have a pavilion. This will be a good use of the former brownfield space. This should be an attractive place to be located in this neighborhood.
Once again this fall, we will have a citywide clean-up day. This will be done Oct. 22. You will have to take the items you want to discard to Washler’s which is located at 1686 Forrest Park Drive, Garrett. Times will be posted as we get closer to that date. I know that some of you are disappointed that it is not curbside. As we have discussed before, the cost difference to do curbside is so much more.
Halloween will be here before you know it. Trick or treat will be on Oct. 31. Downtown trick or treat will be from 4-5 pm. The citywide trick or treat will be 5-7 pm. Please be safe and enjoy the evening!
The next event after the Halloween for downtown will be the holiday parade that the DeKalb County Horsemen have put together each year for us. This will be Nov. 19.
Watch for other announcements for time and possible other events added to this parade.
I hope that everyone that wishes too, can find some enjoyment in the events and improvements within our city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.