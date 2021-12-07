GARRETT — Garrett was probably uncomfortable producing open look after open look from three-point range, but missing most of them in the first half against county rival Eastside Saturday.
The only recourse was to make the Blazers uncomfortable, too.
Garrett turned up the heat defensively and allowed Eastside only 11 shot attempts over three quarters and held them scoreless for almost 16 minutes. Enough shots fell eventually, and Garrett won 39-21.
Eastside led early 4-0. Garrett (7-1 overall, 3-0 NECC) missed its first five threes before Nataley Armstrong connected.
The next six from behind the line were missed, but keeping the Blazers (4-4, 1-2) off the board, and having a hand in their 26 turnovers, the Big Train forged a 16-4 halftime lead.
Brittney Geiger hit a runner at the 5:09 mark of the third quarter to score the first points of the second half and end the Eastside drought.
Garrett answered with a quick flurry of three baskets. Bailey Kelham set up Morgan Ostrowski for a score, then Armstrong made a steal and passed to Kelham for two, then made another steal and again fed Kelham for a basket. That began a 9-0 run as Garrett stretched the lead to 25-7 after three.
Kelham had 21 points, including three threes, to lead the Railroaders.
Ostrowski added eight points. Armstrong had seven steals and Faith Owen had five, and Taylor Gerke pulled down nine rebounds.
Grace Kreischer led Eastside with seven points and pulled down a game-best 12 rebounds before fouling out with 1:35 left.
The Blazers shot 8-for-23 for the game while Garrett labored through a 14-of-51 performance, including 4-of-28 from three.
Eastside won the reserve game 29-27. The Blazers’ Jayci Kitchen hit a short jumper off a turnover with three seconds left.
Kitchen and Haley Wies both had 10 points for the Blazers, who erased an eight-point second-half deficit. Brooklyn Jacobs scored nine to lead Garrett, with Kelsey Bergman and Makenna Malcolm both adding five.
