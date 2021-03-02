Arrested in Noble County
ALBION — Melissa K. Johnson, 32, of the 1300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Feb. 6 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Johnson was held without bond.
Danyele B. Davis, 27, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Feb. 22 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Curtis Parker, 43, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kamron Brown, 43, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Feb. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Jordan, 39, of the 100 block of South C.R. 925E, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Feb. 18 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Jerry Adams, 52, of the 2600 block of Hickory Street, Portage, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 19 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Evan Lantz, 26, of the 1100 block of Elm Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Feb. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Bath, 26, of the 100 block of East Bement Street, Edgerton, Ohio, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 21 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
L.D. Slone, 26, of the 600 block of Barry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:16 a.m. Feb. 21 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Owen E. Zeedyk, 22, of the 9100 block of Anderson Street, Mark Center, Ohio, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with rape, a Level 3 felony.
Danielle King, 33, of the 100 block of South C.R. 925E, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Arrested in Steuben County
ANGOLA — Charles L. Grubb, 34, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 5 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of contempt of court, a Level 6 felony.
