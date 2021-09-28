Today, Sept. 28
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, Auburn-Garrett House of Pancakes, 114 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Oct. 4
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Noon — Board of Directors, DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Office, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett Choir Boosters, high school cafeteria.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
7 p.m. — American Legion Auxiliary, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
11:15 a.m. — Garrett Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn.
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, Auburn-Garrett House of Pancakes, 114 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Sheriff’s Department, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Oct. 7
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Oct. 11
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Judy A. Morrill Center board of directors, 1200 E. Houston St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.