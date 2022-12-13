GARRETT — Third- and fourth-grade students in Garrett will have to opportunity to attend LifeWise Academy, a released instruction program in the spring, according to local volunteer director Ellie Chamberlin.
The program’s mission is to reach students in public schools with the gospel through non-denominational religious classes held during the school day at a site off of school property with parental permission and through private funding. Homeschooled students are also welcome to attend.
The optional program provides a weekly class that runs between 45 minutes to an hour, with class sizes of 15-25 students. Classes will be held during the school day and do not interfere with mandatory or extra-curricular activities.
Response from the community was enthusiastic, with 250 people signing a community interest list last spring, organizers said. In June, nearly two dozen proponents of LifeWise Academy, including local clergy, church leaders, businessmen and women and parents, expressed the need for the gospel-centered program with its character focus to guide young students in the community to the board.
While not required, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved the program in August to show its support. There is no cost to schools or participating families.
“Now, more than ever, our children need the hope and love of Jesus Christ in their lives,” Chamberlin said. “What a wonderful privilege it is to be a part of a community who recognizes this need and steps up to make it happen.
“When everyone works together, great things can happen. We have no doubt that lives will be impacted and transformed,” Chamberlin said of the program launching.
Organizers are currently in the beginning stages of transforming a large area behind the Cup of Blessing at 133 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett for the LifeWise classroom. Safety and security measures will be implemented at the site.
With grades three and four to begin in April, classes for students in first, second and fifth grades will be added as classes fill up in the fall.
Students will be picked up at the school and transported to and from the classroom site by vans provided by two local churches, with estimates of 20 minutes of travel time and 40 minutes of LifeWise Bible and character education each week. The program is planned during fine arts class period in each grade, so times will vary through the school day.
“The school has been wonderful to work with. Everybody just wants what’s best for the kids, so we both want quality programs,” Chamberlin said.
The process is now underway of interviewing and hiring one or two highly-qualified individuals interested in a part-time opportunity as lead instructors. Each class will also have two volunteers for additional support.
“It is going to be our prayer to find the best teachers that we can,” Chamberlin said.
The program’s leadership board includes Michele Adrian, Brian Best, Ellie Chamberlin, Marc Chamberlin, Matt Cordes, Michelle Duesler, Ron Freeze, Emily Kidder, Chad Kennedy, Tom Moody and Marcia Weller.
Funding for the project is underway through a program launch and building campaign. The $225,000 budget provides for staff, classroom supplies, facility costs, building and furnishings, miscellaneous administration funds and transportation. An estimated $100,000 is needed to successfully launch the program, with an additional $150,000 needed to help purchase a stand-alone building.
“We are excited to see our Garrett community come together by pledging and supporting the financial needs to launch our LifeWise program,” Weller said. “We still have a way to go, but we are trusting that God will provide.”
Plans are in the works with Adventure Homes in Garrett on a potentially long-term, more permanent building solution. This would a stand-alone, community-owned building that could house the program.
“I want all children – they don’t have to be believers — to come to this program. We are learning about all sorts of character traits. It has a huge character focus with this program,” Chamberlin said.
Information to register for enrollment can be found on the LifeWise Academy Garrett Facebook page, and at various local businesses and other sites willing to partner with the program or by calling 927-5306. People can also help support the project through donations on their Facebook page. Information will not be available through the school.
“This entire journey has been one of faith,” Chamberlin said. “We continue to see God show up, provide, direct and bless this endeavor.
“At the end of the day, this is about pouring into and investing in the future of our community. I don’t want to miss the importance of what this program could provide. Our kids are worth it,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.