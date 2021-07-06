Garrett pool hours announced
GARRETT — The Garrett Community Pool, located at Feick Park, 1300 S. Cowen St., is open through Sunday, Aug. 8.
The pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
The pool will close at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 for Heritage Days and at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 for back-to-school night.
