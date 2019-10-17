GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday adopted wage and salary ordinances for appointed officers, employees and police and fire department personnel with 3% across-the-board pay increases. An ordinance for elected officials will be introduced later this fall.
The council also adopted its 2020 budget, showing $2.6 million in the general fund and $1.16 million in the motor vehicle highway fund. The overall Garrett city budget totals $5.05 million, with an adopted property tax levy of $2.5 million and a new property tax rate of $1.51 per $100 of assessed property value.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a resolution for a fiscal plan to annex 2.9 acres owned by Krider Properties LLC at 1653 C.R. 48 on the east edge of town. The measure is required in the super-voluntary annexation to show the additional property will not burden the city’s utility and emergency services. Following a public hearing, the council also approved on first reading an ordinance to annex the property.
A second public hearing was conducted regarding vacating unimproved alleys along five lots owned by Duane and Erica Lapp on the east edge of town. The Lapps said they have been keeping the area mowed and trimmed since the spring. The council approved an ordinance on first reading.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing Automated Clearing House payment to Wolverine Power Cooperative, the electric supplier to Garrett, required through city’s the six-year contract with the provider. The city received approval from the State Board of Accounts for the ACH payments, according to Clerk Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 194 total calls from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13, including 69 traffic warnings, 13 traffic tickets, and three property-damage accidents. Officers also made 25 arrests during the period, with 16 drug arrests, five warrants, three operating-while-intoxicated arrests and one miscellaneous arrest. McPherson also reported 95 security checks.
Mayor Todd Fiandt and council members Amanda Charles and Tom Kleeman commended the department for its “fine police work” in recent drug arrests.
City Planner Milton Otero reported four separate secondary subdivision applications for a total of 84 buildable lots will be brought before the City Plan Commission at its Oct. 22 session. They include Brennan Estates, Woodview Estates Sec. IX, Heritage Estates Phase 1 and Harvey Meadows.
Otero reported a bid from E&B Paving for $102,720 to pave a city parking lot on Cowen Street was approved by the Board of Works earlier in the day. Plans are to begin the project Monday, with work expected to be completed in two weeks.
Otero noted residents will be receiving invitations to respond by mid-March to choose how they would like to respond to the 2020 Census — online, by phone or by mail.
The council commended all city officials involved in the recent Community Crossings Matching Grant awarding $364,143 to improve seven streets in town.
Fiandt announced Halloween hours in Garrett will be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-5 p.m. at downtown locations, and from 5-7 p.m. citywide.
The next meeting of the Common Council will be moved to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, which is Election Day, Conkle said.
A citywide fall cleanup will be held Saturday from 7-11:30 a.m. at Washler Inc. in the industrial park. People should approach the site from Wiant Drive and then turn west at Forrest Park Drive.
