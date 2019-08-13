Officers arrest 23
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 23 people from July 28 through Aug. 4, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Timothy Moore, 37, of the 2600 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested July 28 at 8:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Craig Hartsock, 28, of the 6600 block of Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 29 at 6:39 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class B misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Rasey, 30, of the 1000 block of Putnam Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 29 at 6:39 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Ethan England, 29, of the 200 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested July 29 at 9:52 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, an possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robyn Funk, 48, of the 1500 block of South Elm Street, Kendallville, was arrested July 29 at 3:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with two counts of burglary, a Level 4 felony and two counts of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Samantha Davison, 30, of the 400 block of C.R. 11, Hudson, was arrested July 29 at 4:53 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Sanders, 46, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested July 29 at 10:28 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trenton Mack, 34, of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Butler, was arrested July 30 at 1:52 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kristen Casavant, 37, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested July 30 at 1:16 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Andrew Jones, 42, of the 9600 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested July 31 at 11:41 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession or use of a legend drug or precursors, a Level. 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Slone, 38, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Kimberly Buss, 55, of the 100 block of East 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of theft, a Class B misdemeanor.
David Rupert, 23, of the 2200 block of North C.R. 500E, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 1 at 6:50 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.
Willie Jones, 42, of the 1100 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 1 at 2:06 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a bond revocation hearing.
Steven Schiller, 24, of the 9400 block of Lewis Road, Millington, Michigan, was arrested Aug. 2 at 4:46 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Donald Stafford, 33, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested Aug. 2 at 12:16 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Phillip Longsworth, 51, of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, Huntertown, was arrested Aug. 2 at 2:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Henry, 49, of the 1300 block of South Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 2 at 10:44 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Paul Smith, 43, of the 4800 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 2 at 11:24 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Glasser, 36, of the 6800 block of Parrott Road, Fort Wayne, was arrestedAug. 2 at 11:55 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Riley Bellinger, 23, of the 5800 block of C.R. 10, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 3 at 3:33 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Lopez, 22, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 3 at 4:07 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class A misdemeanor.
Isaiah McNall, 23, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested Aug. 3 at 6:30 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
