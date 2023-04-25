GARRETT — Garrett High School has had two teams qualify for state finals in the Indiana Academic Super Bowl.
Garrett will be represented by the English and fine arts teams at the state meet to be held May 6 at Purdue University.
Teams from around the state took part in different area meets April 18 that were also separated into class by size of school. At the Bishop Luers area meet, Garrett placed first in both English and fine arts. Garrett also took home third place ribbons in math, social studies and with its second fine arts team.
The English team correctly answered 23 of 25 questions in the area meet to tie for third place in Indiana Class 3 out of 64 schools. The squad headed to West Lafayette consists of sophomores Camdyn Woods, Cyann Lilly and Macy Kashmer and freshman Abby Thomas. The group is coached by Jonelle Furnish.
The fine arts team is made up of juniors Makaelyn Ellison and Jaiden Hinkle as well as freshman Christian Fast. They are coached by Jennifer Fast. That group had 18 of 25 questions correct and placed in a tie for fourth in Class 3 out of 63 schools.
Also competing at the area meet this week were the math, social studies and science teams.
Math had 11 questions correct and was represented by seniors Andrew Molargik, Dominic Zimmerman, Joseph Zimmerman and junior Braden Koble under the direction of coach David Stevens.
The freshmen trio of Sophia Boltz, Wade Kirby and Abby Thomas scored 15 points for the social studies team which was coached by Bill Thomas.
The science team tallied nine points and was represented by Camdyn Woods, Cami Rowe and coach Dustin Sewelin.
A second Garrett fine arts team made up of freshmen Hailee Ash, Sophia Boltz, and Dalanee Gerber scored 14 points.
This marks just the third time ever that Garrett will send multiple teams to the same state finals. Garrett also sent two teams in both 1999 and 2000. The English team will make its fifth trip to the state finals. The English team won the championship in 2014, placed third in 2013 and also made appearances in 1999 and 2010. Garrett will be making its first ever trip to state finals in fine arts. Overall, Garrett academic teams have made 12 previous appearances in the Academic Super Bowl State Finals.
Previous Garrett High School academic team state finals appearances
English: 2014 (state champions), 2013 (3rd), 2010, 1999.
Interdisciplinary: 2010 (third), 2000.
Math: 2018, 1999, 1988.
Science: 2000, 1994 (second).
Social Studies: 2002 (second).
