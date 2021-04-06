Today, April 6
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9 a.m. to noon — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
11:15 a.m. — Garrett Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Garrett City Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
9 a.m. to noon — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Sheriff’s Department, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4 to 6 p.m. — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, April 12
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 13
9 a.m. to noon — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
Wednesday, April 14
9 a.m. to noon — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
Thursday, April 15
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4 to 6 p.m. — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St. Auxiliary meeting.
