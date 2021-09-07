Ruthann Gingery

GARRETT — Ruthann Gingery, 90, of Garrett, died Aug. 29, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Arnold Robke

GARRETT — Arnold E. Robke, 82, of Garrett, died Aug. 31, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Porter

CORUNNA — Thomas L. Porter, 67, of Corunna, Indiana, died Aug. 31, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Amstutz Jr.

AVILLA — Kenneth H. Amstutz Jr., 81, of Avilla, died Aug. 29, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Danny Hoffman

LAOTTO — Danny K. Hoffman of LaOtto, died Aug. 27, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Marlene Boger

AUBURN — Marlene K. Boger, 74, of Auburn, died Aug. 31, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Patricia McDonnell

BUTLER — Patricia “Trish” McDonnell, 67, of Butler, died Aug. 27, 2021.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Harlan Riddle

HAMILTON — Harlan D. Riddle, 72, of Hamilton, died Aug. 29, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Lois Brouillette

KENDALLVILLE — Lois Lilly Brouillette, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 27, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jane Freiburger

KENDALLVILLE — Jane C. Freiburger, 85, of Kendallville, died Aug. 28, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Heather Kline

KENDALLVILLE — Heather Denise Kline, 39, of Kendallville, died Aug. 27, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Harold Ryan

KENDALLVILLE — Harold Ryan, 97, of Kendallville, died Sept. 1, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Bennie Slone

KENDALLVILLE — Bennie Slone, 74, of Kendallville, died Aug. 28, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

