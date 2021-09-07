Ruthann Gingery
GARRETT — Ruthann Gingery, 90, of Garrett, died Aug. 29, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Arnold Robke
GARRETT — Arnold E. Robke, 82, of Garrett, died Aug. 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Porter
CORUNNA — Thomas L. Porter, 67, of Corunna, Indiana, died Aug. 31, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Amstutz Jr.
AVILLA — Kenneth H. Amstutz Jr., 81, of Avilla, died Aug. 29, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Danny Hoffman
LAOTTO — Danny K. Hoffman of LaOtto, died Aug. 27, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Marlene Boger
AUBURN — Marlene K. Boger, 74, of Auburn, died Aug. 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Patricia McDonnell
BUTLER — Patricia “Trish” McDonnell, 67, of Butler, died Aug. 27, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Harlan Riddle
HAMILTON — Harlan D. Riddle, 72, of Hamilton, died Aug. 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Lois Brouillette
KENDALLVILLE — Lois Lilly Brouillette, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 27, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jane Freiburger
KENDALLVILLE — Jane C. Freiburger, 85, of Kendallville, died Aug. 28, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Heather Kline
KENDALLVILLE — Heather Denise Kline, 39, of Kendallville, died Aug. 27, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Harold Ryan
KENDALLVILLE — Harold Ryan, 97, of Kendallville, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Bennie Slone
KENDALLVILLE — Bennie Slone, 74, of Kendallville, died Aug. 28, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
