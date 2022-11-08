James Armstrong
YUKON, Okla. — James Michael Armstrong, 76, of Yukon, Oklahoma and formerly of Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Timothy Eck
GARRETT — Timothy Allen “Tim” Eck, formerly of Garrett and Kendallville, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Miller-Roska Funeral Home, Monticello, is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Stevenson
ANGOLA — Carolyn Louise Stevenson, 81, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Danny Frost
AUBURN — Danny R. “Dan” Frost, 62, of Auburn, died Nov. 2, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Shari Gebert
AUBURN — Shari A. Gebert, 61, of Auburn, died Nov. 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Loretta McNamara
AUBURN — Loretta McNamara, 68, of Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sheryl Schieferstein
CHURUBUSCO — Sheryl J. Schieferstein, 66, of Churubusco and born in Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Wayne Sprunger
AUBURN — Wayne A. Sprunger, 77, of Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Cynthia Warner
AUBURN — Cynthia (Cindy) Brunson Robbins Warner, 81, of Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Randy Garman
ST. JOE — Randy L. “Zip” Garman, 69, of St. Joe, died Nov. 2, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Theodore Haberkorn Jr.
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Theodore E. Haberkorn Jr., 98, of Winter Park, Florida and former publisher of the St. Joe News, died Oct. 26, 2022.
National Cremation & Burial Society of Oviedo, Florida, is handling arrangements.
Richard Duncan
HAMILTON — Richard Kay Duncan, 81, of Hamilton, died Nov. 3, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Mary Neff
PLEASANT LAKE — Mary J. Neff, 92, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 30, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Mutters
KENDALLVILLE — Shirley D. Mutters, 86, of Kendallville, died Oct. 29, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.