GARRETT — A seasoned stylist has become the new owner of Bernadette’s Hair Salon at 1337 S. Randolph St. in Garrett.
Garrett native Erin (Rumsey) Reynolds took over the operation July 1, but talks with former owner Brenda Warstler started the beginning of the year — just before the shop was shut down nearly two months for the coronavirus.
Reynolds is positive about buying a business during these uncertain times. Following mandated guidelines of social distancing, face coverings and sanitation procedures, the shop’s clientele has kept the stylists booked up and busy Monday through Saturday.
“It’s scary times, but business is good,” Reynolds said. They must sanitize following every client, and deep cleaning is done on Sundays when the shop is closed.
Reynolds worked at Bernadette’s Auburn location for three years prior to coming to Garrett a year ago.
Warstler recalls telling Reynolds a couple years ago she would have a salon of her own one day, but Reynolds said she wasn’t ready yet.
While not retiring, Warstler said selling the shop “was a good opportunity for me to look at slowing down for retirement in seven years.
“The main thing that motivated me was when I was off for COVID for seven weeks,” she said. “I enjoyed every day of it, and then I went back and it’s like, ‘I don’t like me.’
“I liked being home and doing stuff, so it was just perfect timing, basically.
“Erin is a good stylist. She’s professional,” Warstler said. “She’s motivated, so I kind of hand-picked her.
“(Erin’s) got 20 years to work, maybe 30. I’ve done it for 43 (years) and I am ready for a change,” Warstler continued. “I just get to go to work and don’t have to worry about managing the business any more.”
Reynolds studied cosmetology through Garrett High School’s vocational program 17 years ago. Following graduation in 2003, she already had a job lined up and was on the floor as soon as she was licensed in August 2003.
“I guess it’s always something I wanted to do,” Reynolds said. “I’ve always wanted to do hair since I was a little girl. My aunts can attest I would pull their hair trying to brush it to do pony tails — they would just sit there as I was pulling their hair.”
She and husband AJ have a blended family of five kids, all attending Garrett schools. “Our kids keep us busy,” she added.
Plans are to build up the full service hair salon and add a couple more stylists to keep up with demand, but Reynolds said the name will remain the same.
Reynolds has added some wall decor and other amenities to the shop. Stylists include Reynolds, Heather Leon, Cherie Kollar and Warstler.
The shop is open Monday through Saturday. Walk-ins can sometimes be taken on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For appointment information, call 553-4324.
Ukena Adams has purchased the Bernadette’s Salon in Auburn, effective Aug. 1. Warstler will continue to take appointments at the Auburn salon on Tuesday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.