Jose Fuentes
WESLACO, Texas – Jose Fuentes, 85, of Weslaco, Texas and formerly of Garrett, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Jones
BUTLER – Bruce Lee Jones, 31, of Butler, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Donald Mefford
PLANO, Texas – Donald T Mefford, 90, of Plano, Texas and formerly of Auburn died July 11, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Herbert Christlieb
LISBON — Herbert DeWayne Christlieb, 76, of Lisbon, died Monday, July 8, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Jay Moore
KENDALLVILLE — Jay H. Moore, 77, formerly of Butler, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Wendel
WATERLOO — Deborah L. (Chester) Wendel, 68, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Laub
FORT WAYNE — Nancy A. Laub, 64, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home of Spencerville, handled arrangements.
John Simon
HUDSON — John Andrew Simon, 66, of Hudson and formerly of Garrett, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Nellora Wells
LOUDONVILLE, Ohio – Nellora Ann “Nellie” (Butler) Wells, 34, died Tuesday, July 8, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Max Webb
AUBURN — Max L Webb, 89, of Auburn, died Sunday July 7, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Tracy Likes
AUBURN — Tracy A. “Jake” Likes, 47, of Auburn, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Mabel Rose
AUBURN — Mabel I. (Sizer) Rose, 97, of Auburn died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Haiden Atkison
Infant Haiden L. Atkison died Tuesday July 9, 2019 at DeKalb Health in Auburn.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd Matson
AUBURN — Lloyd “Jerry” Matson Sr., 76, died Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Kathy Davis
WATERLOO – Kathy M. (Jackson) Davis, 56 of Waterloo died Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Al Spencer
KENDALLVILLE — Al Spencer, 74, of Kendallville, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Virginia Shook
AUBURN — Virginia Shook, 82, of Auburn, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.