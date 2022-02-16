Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning, then windy with showers this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.