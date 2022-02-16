GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Tuesday awarded API Construction the contract for street improvements this construction season.
At its Feb. 1 session, three bids were opened for road repair and resurfacing projects within the city to be partially paid for with Community Crossing grant dollars awarded to the city during the 2021 grant cycle. API submitted the lowest bid at $667,800 followed by E&B Paving at $750,478 and Brooks Construction at $859.855.
While City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff and City Engineer Aaron Ott found all three quotes to be responsive to the bid request, the contract went to API as the lowest bidder. The engineering estimate for the project was $817,267, according to Ott. Garrett was awarded $577,342.50 in the most recent grant cycle.
Recent heavy snow has caused concern about the city’s 126-year-old utilities building that is still in use by the city’s electric department. The recent snow has caused leaks from the roof and pipes and frozen drains.
The concern about the building caused Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch to request the city to move forward to secure land for a new building. Several years ago, it was estimated the building and land on which to store equipment and material for the department would cost an estimated $2.4 million.
The board also approved a change order of $6,987 for the electric utility’s derrick digger truck now on order for the hydraulic wench controls.
Also Tuesday, the board approved the purchase of two new Ford Explorer SUVs for the police department from Bill Yoder Ford in Garrett. The total price tag of $90,382 includes light bars from Midwest Light & Siren.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 145 calls for service from Jan. 31 through Feb. 13. His report showed 45 traffic warnings and two traffic tickets. Of the 10 arrests made during the period, three apiece were for traffic and alcohol, one each for battery and paraphernalia, and two miscellaneous arrests. Officers also recorded 52 business checks.
Brinkerhoff and City Planner Milton Otero will present the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction request to the DeKalb County Plan Commission at their meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Otero reported 30 improvement location permits so far this year and three unsafe building violations.
City Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 12 violations since the beginning of the month. Twelve certified letters were sent, 13 abates complied, seven abates sent to City Hall for billing and 69 abates served so far this year. Residents can now contact the code enforcement office directly at 357-6980. Smurr has also been cross-training with Otero to help with permit issues, when needed.
Crews worked nearly 320 man hours during the snow earlier this month which dropped nearly 13 inches, according to Street Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
More than 110 dump truck loads of snow were removed from the downtown area, he said. He thanked workers from the water, wastewater and electric utilities for their assistance both physically and with use of equipment, and police officers for help in traffic control.
Mossberger said the city’s second round of salt — about 100 tons — has been delivered.
Workers continue to clean and remove debris from the Jordan wetlands to keep the path clear, and a process to design a pocket park at the corner of Randolph Street and Second Avenue has begun.
VanDerbosch is also gathering information on setting up EV charging stations in town.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle was given approval to write-off about $16,400 in unpaid utility billings. The list was presented to the board at a December meeting and has since been reviewed and updated as some have filed for bankruptcy while others have moved away.
“We have exhausted all avenues,” she said of tracking down those with unpaid bills.
Conkle reminded residents that phone lines to City Hall will be out of service Thursday due to a changeover to AES.
