Arrested in Noble County
Kristina L. Davis, 30, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Nov. 18 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor.
Tina M. Weber, 29, of the 700 block of Ganie Street, Auburn, was booked at 9:28 a.m. Nov. 20 to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Melissa D. Hall, 50, of the 100 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Nov. 24 on a warrant charging a violation of drug court, a Level 5 felony.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Xavier Ghrist, 19, of Avilla, was arrested at 7:18 a.m. Nov. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Damen King, 36, of the 1600 block of Huffman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Aaron Traxler, 33, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Kristen Sailor, 36, of North Manchester, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Nov. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tori Nodine, 26, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Nov. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tracy Tate, 29, of the 7700 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was arrested at 7:31 a.m. Nov. 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Deven Shaw, 27, of the 200 block of North Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Nov. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Ormsby, 56, of Churubusco, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Nicole Jarnagin, 39, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Nov. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Victor Hernandez, 68, of the 600 block of C.R. 20, Corunna, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Nov. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Ranjit Singhghotra, 43, of Valley Stream, New York, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Nov. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Molina, 34, of the 2700 block of C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Nov. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and interference with reporting a crime, all Class A misdemeanors and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Nathan Gross, 38, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 25 by Garrett Police on charges of intimidation and unauthorized residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Massiniliano Tosato, 47, of Colle Padova, Italy, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Nov. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
