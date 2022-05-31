Arrested in Noble County
David B. Schocke, 44, of the 700 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. May 23 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A felony.
Michael W. Soule, 48, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. May 23. No charging information was provided.
Travis M. Williams, 34, of the 50600 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. May 23 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Jennifer A. Fleming, 44, of the 5300 block of South C.R. 1000E, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. May 24 by Noble County police. No charging information was provided.
Joshua W. Harpel, 31, of the 2300 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. May 25 by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. .
Rebecca N. Hughes, 26, of the 2300 block of South S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. May 25 by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Shawn Utz, 27, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 2 p.m. May 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kenneth Uetrechet, 50, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. May 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
James Fraley, 32, of the 400 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. May 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amber Tritch, 33, of the 4600 block of South East Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. May 21 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with prior, both Class A misdemeanors.
Alainah Baxter, 21, of the 1900 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. May 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Fackler, 33, of the 300 block of Widney Street, St. Joe, was arrested at midnight May 23 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Kohane Dixon, 33, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. May 23 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tony Jones, 56, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. May 23 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Day, 22, of the 700 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. May 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Tammy Johnson, 58, of the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. May 24 by Garrett Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremiah Mathes, 32, of the 400 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:34 a.m. May 25 by Garrett Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jaisen Zentz, 42, of 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. May 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to register as a sex offender or violent offender with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
William Tallent, 50, of the 500 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. May 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
