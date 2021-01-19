AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission has announced changes to its 2021 Snowbound Writers' Contest due to COVID-19.
Entries will be accepted through Feb. 28 and should be mailed to Snowbound Writers' Contest, 410 Hawthorne Place, Auburn, IN 46706.
The contest is open to anyone who 18 years or older who resides or is employed in DeKalb County.
Judges will award three prizes for short stories and three for poetry. First place winners will receive $150; second place will receive $75; and third place will receive $50. There will be no award for honorable mentions. Prize money will be mailed to winners if a reception is not possible.
Short stories must not exceed 2,000 words. Poems are limited to 20 lines or less. Entrants may enter both categories, but may submit no more than three poems and one short story. A first-place winner may not enter the same category for a period of two years, but may submit in another category.
If a person wins more than one place in a category (poetry or fiction), the prize will be awarded to the entry with the higher number of points, and the next person in line will be recognized as the next-place winner.
Entrants should submit two copies of each entry along with one cover sheet for all the entries submitted, listing the titles and classifications of poetry or short story. A name, address, phone number and email address, if available, should be included. The name of the author must not appear on the actual entry. Manuscripts will not be returned. Winners will be notified two months after the deadline.
Material should be double-spaced or 1/15-spaced and typewriter- or computer-generated on white paper. There should be no artwork.
For publication purposes on the Auburn Arts Commission website, winners should be able to provide their work electronically.
Judging will be done by a person, or persons, knowledgeable about the craft of writing, editing and publishing; who has taught creative writing or literature; who has been published as a writer or poet, or all of the above. The Auburn Arts Commission tries to select judges who do not reside in DeKalb County. Each judge is paid an honorarium by the commission.
