High school to honor veterans
GARRETT — Two Veterans Day programs are planned at Garrett High School Thursday in the Performing Arts Center.
Freshmen and sophomores will meet at 10:15 a.m. Juniors and seniors will be at 11 a.m. Veterans are invited to attend.
