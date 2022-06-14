Collingsworth
receives honors
SOUTH BEND — Hannah Collingsworth, 2020 Garrett High School graduate, has made the All A dean’s list at Indiana University South Bend for the 2022 spring semester. In addition, Collingsworth has been accepted into the dental hygiene program at IU South Bend. Only 25 students are accepted into the program each year.
