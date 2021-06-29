Josephine Bienick
AVILLA — Josephine Bienick, 95, of Avilla, died June 20, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Norma Schmucker
SPENCERVILLE — Norma Jean Schmucker, 83, of Spencerville, died June 18, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Nannie Eminger
KENDALLVILLE — Nannie J. Eminger, 60, of Kendallville, died June 21, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Lourena Shepherd
KENDALLVILLE — Lourena Shepherd, 77, of Kendallville, died June 21, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Brian Tilghman
KENDALLVILLE — Brian James Tilghman, 35, of Auburn and formerly of Kendallville, died June 22, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
