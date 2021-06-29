Josephine Bienick

AVILLA — Josephine Bienick, 95, of Avilla, died June 20, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Norma Schmucker

SPENCERVILLE — Norma Jean Schmucker, 83, of Spencerville, died June 18, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Nannie Eminger

KENDALLVILLE — Nannie J. Eminger, 60, of Kendallville, died June 21, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Lourena Shepherd

KENDALLVILLE — Lourena Shepherd, 77, of Kendallville, died June 21, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Brian Tilghman

KENDALLVILLE — Brian James Tilghman, 35, of Auburn and formerly of Kendallville, died June 22, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

