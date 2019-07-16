GARRETT — Several entrants of all ages participated in the Garrett Heritage Days Chalk Walk on July 4, sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art. Winners in age groups include:
Pre K through-K — 1. Izyk Gilbert 2. Liam Hicks
First-Fourth grade — 1. Emerlynn Toney 2. Truen Stutzman
Fifth-Eighth grade — 1. Katelyn Joseph 2. Addison Terry
Ninth-12th grade — 1. Logan Borns 2. Peyton Grigsby
Adult — 1. Kimberly Maples 2. Alena Cutshall
Family — 1. Carlin Family 2. Asfour Family
