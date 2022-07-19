Arrested in DeKalb County
Blake Teegardin, 30, of the 200 block of John Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. July 8 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
John Jackson, 36, of the 400 block of Eckhart Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. July 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony.
Kimberly Fickes, 50, of the 900 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:29 a.m. July 9 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Emily High, 29, of the 300 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. July 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Helene Moore, 31, of the 800 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. July 9 by Garrett Police on a charge of battery on law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Shaquawn Solis, 21, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. July 9 by Garrett Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Lucy Irwin, 19, of the 600 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. July 9 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brett Robbins, 28, of the 3500 block of C.R. 40A, Auburn, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. July 10 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Lockwood, 66, of the 2000 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. July 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; intent to defraud and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
William Marshall, 54, of the 100 block of West Ray Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11 a.m. July 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation.
William Smith, 33, of the 300 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. July 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Owen Zeedyk, 24, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation (sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 6 felony).
Kenneth Griffin, 57, of Constantine, Michigan, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear (theft, a Level 6 felony).
Christina Nestor, 35, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor).
Kaitlin Dove, 26, of the 1200 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. July 13 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Thomas Wright, 49, of the 1200 block of Cristen Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. July 13 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies.
Tara Bailey, 44, of the 1400 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation (operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor).
Corey Shibler, 35, of the 200 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2 a.m. July 14 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Timothy Schieber, 44, of the 6400 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. July 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging violation of Veterans Court (possession of methamphetamine; felon carrying a handgun; and altering handgun, all Level 5 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor).
