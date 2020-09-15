Golf outing raises
funds for foundation
To the editor:
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation held its first Golf Outing on Aug. 30. We were overwhelmed with the patronage and encouragement received from sponsorship and participation in the outing.
Our utmost thanks go out to the following businesses and individuals that provided sponsorship of the event and wish to acknowledge: Adventure Homes, Ambassador Enterprises LLC, ASG/An Emcor Company, Bill Yoder Ford, Blue Moon, Brown & Sons Fuel Co. Inc., Committee to Elect Ben Smaltz State Representative, Custer Grain Co. Inc., Dan and Jody Gochenour, Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation, Funk Family Farm, Garrett Country Club, Garrett High School Athletics, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and School Board, GKB Education Foundation Board, Garrett Pizza Hut, Garrett State Bank, Garrett Veterinary Hospital, Holly Wright, Hometown Graphics, Horizon Bank, Kelham Farms, Littlejohn Auctions, M&S Steel Corporation, MartinRiley Architects Engineers, Metal Technologies, MSS Engineering LLC, North Eastern Group Realty, PG Designs, Reynolds Wealth Management The Chamberlin Group, St. Martin’s Healthcare, SJK Farms, Tireville, Todd and Sandra Kidder, and Tracy and Holly Joseph Family.
In addition, we would like to thank the GKB students and adults that volunteered their time in support of the GKB Resource Room! These sponsors and individuals were instrumental in ensuring a great day of golf for all our participating team members!
All proceeds from the golf outing will be used for the GKB Resource Room where there are numerous items including classroom and personal care items. These items are selected by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District teachers and staff, as they support the students of GKB and meet our Mission Statement of “One Community, Lifelong Impact.”
The foundation was created in 2017 and is a 501(c)3 organization. Anyone with questions on this or other programs associated with the foundation may find information at foundation@gkb.k12.in.us and follow us on Facebook at GKB Education Foundation.
The date for the next GKB Education Foundation Golf Outing is Aug. 29, 2021.
Sincerely,
Marc Chamberlin
President, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation, Inc.
