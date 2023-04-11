GARRETT — Twenty-eight exchange students from Yamate Gakuin Junior-Senior High School in Japan will be arriving in Garrett Friday.
During their two-week home stay with local host families, they will be enjoying a variety of activities in the area, such as a TinCaps game, ice skating at Trine, visiting the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and more.
A community culture night is planned from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 20 in the Paul Bateman Gym.
The program began under the direction of Garrett High School teacher Julie Williams. Upon Williams’ retirement, Christa Sullinger and Brianne Haiflich have taken the reins.
In July, 12 Garrett High School students and two chaperones will be traveling to Japan to do a home stay and visit Yamate High School. The group last traveled to Japan in 2019. The program was put on hold due to the pandemic.
