AUBURN — The Garrett Museum of Art is excited to announce the showing of three important acquisitions made to the permanent collection of art at the museum.
The artwork will be on display on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., Auburn.
Museum director Jim Gabbard and gallery coordinator and curator Angela Green will be on site to talk about the pieces and to explain how a permanent collection plays a significant role in the preservation, protection and conservation of historic art.
“Effective management of a permanent collection benefits all future generations and leaves a legacy to preserve the historical story of the art in the collection,” said Green.
With President’s Day celebrated on Feb. 20, 2023, it is only fitting that the first impressive lithograph features President Abraham Lincoln.
Titled “The First Reading of the Emancipation Proclamation Before the Cabinet” and produced circa 1866, the image captures Lincoln seated in a room at the White House, surrounded by his cabinet, all of whom are identified in print along the base. This lithograph is from a painting by Francis Bicknell Carpenter and was engraved by A.H. Ritchie. The original painting from which this was produced was created by Carpenter in 1864 and currently resides in the collection of the United States Senate.
Representative of the most famous of all Lincoln artworks, and considering Lincoln lived in Indiana in Spencer County from the ages of 7-21 years, this piece holds historical significance for our state.
Marc Chagall was a Russian-French artist and an early modernist who worked in a wide range of mediums, including painting, drawings, stained glass, stage sets, and book illustrations. Despite being one of the world’s most renowned artists, he grew up in a home devoid of art.
However, he persevered and painted depictions of God’s creations which was prohibited by his Judaism. He eventually would have been subjected to Nazi persecution but for being added to the list of artists escaping Europe, courtesy of the director of the Modern Museum of Art in New York City.
Garrett Museum of Art has acquired a Marc Chagall etching from the 1969 “hand signed in pencil” limited edition of 25. This etching is part of a series of five etchings referred to collectively as “Lettre A Marc Chagall.”
This acquired piece is number 22 of 25. The five images in this series depict subject matter and symbols such as the fiddler, iconic buildings, dancers etc. These were common themes in work throughout Chagall’s life. A treat for the viewer’s eye, this is quite a unique piece to have in DeKalb County.
The third piece of art on display is the museum’s newest acquisition, “Canon de Chelly,” by Edward Curtis. This photogravure print is the first edition of Remastered Originals made by the Curtis Legacy Foundation of Edward Curtis’ work originating in the early 1900s.
This reproduction, made from actual vintage glass plate negatives from the Curtis Studio, is hand-signed and dated on the back by John Edward Graybill, the great-grandson of Edward Curtis. Graybill and his wife, Coleen, were speakers and visitors at Garrett Museum of Art during the Edward Curtis “Shadow Catcher” exhibit in 2022. “Canon de Chelly” pronounced “de chay”, is located in northeastern Arizona with a monument to commemorate it in a vast park on Navajo tribal lands. This iconic photograph was taken by Curtis in 1904, and is considered one of his ten most important and powerful pieces of work. This is the first night unveiling of this rich, unique piece of American history.
“We are happy to add these pieces to our permanent collection,” said Gabbard. “We feel that the historical importance and represent an important addition to our current collection.”
There will also be delectable chocolates and sweets for sale (Valentine’s Day) and” heart” jewelry provided by our partnering organization, Indiana Artisan. Sponsoring companies include: Bloomington Chocolate Co., Best Chocolate in Town, Abbott’s Candies, J. Evelyn Confections, Monastery Baked Goods, and Jewelry by Jill Dunn Designs. We are proud to use all Indiana companies.
Music will be provided by violinist, Alex Tsilibes, a musician at the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
Reveal of all three pieces of art will happen on Friday, Feb. 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Buchtel House, 217 W. Seventh Street, Auburn.
The event is free and open to the public with all ages welcome. For more information, go to garrettmusemofart.org or phone 260-704-5400.
