Dale Holmes
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Notification of the death of Dale Arthur Holmes, of San Diego, California, was received by the Garrett High School Class of 1956. Dale died due to COVID on Sept.18, 2021, at the age of 83.
Dale Holmes was recognized in 2010 as one of Garrett High Schools Outstanding graduates. He was top of his class in 1956, and was president of his class that year.
Dale moved to Garrett as a sophomore and played on the basketball team for three years. In 1955-56, the team chalked up a 20-win, 4-loss record under Coach Ward Smith. The team compiled a 22-game home winning streak, extending for two years. It was one of the most successful teams in the history of GHS.
In July, Dale and his wife, Lolita, celebrated with his classmates their 65th reunion.
Drawing inspiration from the example of a high school teacher, Dr. Holmes resolved to study engineering. After receiving a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1960, he went on to the Carnegie Institute of Technology, where he received a Master of Science in 1961, and a Doctor of Philosophy in 1965. Following this accomplishment, Dr. Holmes earned a Master of Science from the University of Rochester in 1969.
Dr. Holmes began his career in 1965 as an assistant professor of senior electronics and circuits at the Carnegie Institute of Technology, after which he became an officer and captain of the United Air Force Weapons Lab between 1966 and 1974.
In 1974, he served as an optical engineer for North American Rockwell, where he remained until 2003. He subsequently took the role of a consultant with the Southeast Research Associates from 2003 until 2020. In a career suffused with highlights, Dr. Holmes was most proud to have led a team of analysts who were responsible for computing the performance of a computer simulation on behalf of a classified program, the results of which saved the government a significant amount of money.
Civically, Dr. Holmes volunteered as a gardener for his local church. One of his passions was carp fishing.
As a testament to his success, he received a President’s Award from Rockwell International in 1976 and a Decorated Research and Development Award from the U.S. Air Force in 1973. He also has received patents in the field.
Dr. Holmes is a former member of the Optical Society of America and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who Top Engineers for dedication, achievements, and leadership in optical engineering.
He is survived by his wife, Lolita, in Bonita, California; and his two grown children.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his brother, Gordon Holmes, GHS Class 1959.
Visitation, services and burial will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Glen Abbey's Little Chapel in Bonita, California.
