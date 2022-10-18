Arrested in Noble County
Kaylene J. Elliott, 50, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 950E, LaOtto, was booked at 9:14 a.m. Oct. 8 to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No charging information was provided.
Kyle B. Conn, 38, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Oct. 12 by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information was provided.
Andrew H. Moore, 37, of the 100 block of West Miller Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Oct. 12 on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Robert Slone, 34, of the 1500 block of C.R. 13, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and invasion of privacy and domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.
Cassandra Herzberg, 41, of the 8900 block of South Cameron Drive, Hamilton, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 7 by Hamilton Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Lewis Kreidt, 24, of the 6800 block of S.R. 101, St. Joe, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Oct. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Causta Lewis, 28, of the 5600 block of C.R. 36-A, Butler, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Oct. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Bradley Wainwright, 31, of the 700 block of Helen Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Oct. 10 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bobbi Avila, 39, of the 1900 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 10 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kellee White, 27, of the 1300 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on Level 6 felony charges of theft and auto theft.
Pepper Argerbright, 45, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with prior.
Brytannie Morningstar, 39, of the 100 block of East Baltimore Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Ringler, 43, of the 1400 block of C.R. 2, Corunna, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Oct. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Colton Taylor, 21, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 13 by Ashley Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony and possession, a Class C misdemeanor.
