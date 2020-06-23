Carolyn Anthony

URBANA, Ohio — Carolyn Ann Anthony, 77, of Urbana, Ohio and born in Auburn, died June 14, 2020.

McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, Huntington, handled arrangements.

Piper Placencia

GARRETT — Piper Placencia, 47, of Garrett, died June 20, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Marvella Dilley

AUBURN — Marvella L. Dilley, 101, of Auburn, died June 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Paul Gower

AUBURN — Paul K. Gower, 89, of Auburn, died June 14, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Helen Grogg

AUBURN — Helen M. Grogg, 96, of Auburn, died June 14, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Harvey Thompson

SPENCERVILLE — Harvey William Thompson, 79, of Spencerville, died June 14, 2020.

Covington Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Sandra Schlegel

KENDALLVILLE — Sandra S. Schlegel, 71, of Kendallville and formerly of Wolcottville, died June 13, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Patricia Skilbred

KENDALLVILLE — Patricia "Pat" Leslie Coy Skilbred, 68, of Kendallville, died June 17, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Oscar Slone

ROME CITY — Oscar Slone, 74, of Rome City, died June 13, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Dwight Lanman Jr.

ANGOLA — Dwight E. Lanman Jr., 90, of Angola, died June 16, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

