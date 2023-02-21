Arrested in DeKalb County
Samantha Roberts, 34, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 10 by Auburn Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Logan Traylor, 22, of the 12500 block of Shearwater Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Feb. 11 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Patzer, 45, of the 9700 block of St. Joseph Street, Leo, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Keith Jennings, 54, of the 100 block of South Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bryson Greer, 24, of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Noah Williams, 24, of the 5200 block of C.R. 59, St. Joe, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Dilan Frain, 26, of the 800 block of East 3rd Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Feb. 13 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Willie Jones, 20, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Megan Limecooley, 26, of the 1100 block of East Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery to a law enforcement office, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Alexandrea Music, 27, of the 1200 block of St. Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 14 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Zackary Meade, 39, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Feb. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of bail conditions (battery resulting in injury, a Class A misdemeanor).
Gawon Benson, 29, 1300 block of Fayette Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a device to interfere with a drug/alcohol screen, a Class B misdemeanor; and refuse to identify, a Class C misdemeanor.
Natalie Hemminger, 39, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Feb. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Skyler Lockwood, 26, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Eric Dallas, 22, of the 1300 block of Allison Boulevard, Auburn, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 17 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.