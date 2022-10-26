GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday approved the district’s 2023 budget of $20,685,399, with a maximum estimate of $5,659,216, needed to be raised.
The measure was approved by a 3-0 vote as board members Mark Thrush and Dan Weimer were not present for the session. Under the approved budget, taxpayers in the district will see a tax rate of $1.10 per $100 of assessed value.
A supplemental payment resolution was also approved.
“Typically, we do a one-year contract,” Superintendent Tonya Weaver said. Last year, an agreement was made with the teacher association a two-year contract. The school pay scale includes those with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. Teachers on the Bachelor’s side had a $6,200 increase over a two-year period, so each year was half of that amount. Those with Master’s degrees had a $7,130 raise over the last two years, also divided per year.
“We as the teachers’ association, the school district and the board felt really positive about those increases. The school district is doing a really good job investing back into our teachers and the staff that make great things happen at GKB,” Weaver said.
Because negotiations will not be for another year, Weaver said they have been able to really look at the financial health of the district and want to provide another investment into our staff. The board approved a one-time $2,000 supplemental payment to all certified staff members payable on Nov. 4. That $2,000 increase will be added to their base going into negotiations next year.
If a certified staff member holds two positions, they will receive the payment one time, she added.
“We couldn’t function our school without non-certified staff members,” Weaver said, noting cafeteria, bus drivers, transportation. They will also be provided a one-time only, $2,000 stipend for full-time and $1,000 for part-time on Nov. 4.
Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith announced two seniors were recognized for National Merit Scholarship achievement — Andrew Molargik, who reached the top 1% in the country and is a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist, and Konner DeWitt, who scored in the top 3%, earning a commendable rating for his PSAT score. Smith said Molargik was among three seniors interviewed last week for the DeKalb County Lilly Scholarship to be announced in December.
Personnel recommendations approved included the hiring of Stephanie Rhoades as seventh-grade special education instructor and the resignation of Wendy Kennedy who briefly held that position. Kennedy will remain as middle school special education instructional assistant.
Nolan Hathaway was approved as high school volunteer wrestling coach. Middle school coaches approved include Renee Hood as sixth-grade boys basketball coach, Jason Richards as seventh-grade boys basketball coach, Bill Bailey as eighth-grade boys basketball coach, Ryan Hathaway as girls seventh- and eighth-grade volunteer basketball coach, Jenelle Combs as sixth-grade girls basketball coach and Doug Weaver as girls basketball volunteer coach.
The board approved a project bid from Fort Wayne Roofing for 2023 roofing and related work at the middle school totaling $296,600. The cost will be paid from the operations fund. Four bids were received for the project.
Also approved were:
• a 2022 general obligation bond additional appropriation resolution;
• a 2022 general obligation bond final board resolution;
• NEOLA bylaws and policies; and
• extra-curricular fund transfer resolution to clean up old accounts.
