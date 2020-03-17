Hello! My name is Drake Beber, and I am a student manager at the Garrett High School Railway Café.
I have been working in the Café since my sophomore year and having worked with the previous student managers I always wanted to be one myself.
Now in my senior year, I have achieved my goal. So far throughout the year, I have been in charge of the inventory system which includes ordering product, monitoring sales and restocking the café. I have had the opportunity to completely revamp and replace the inventory system to be more efficient and track expiration dates more intuitively.
My favorite part of working in the Café is engaging with the student interns who work throughout the day and helping them problem solve and find ways to do things more efficiently. Through this work experience I have learned so much, but most of all I have been able to improve my communication skills through working with others. One trait I would like to portray in the future that my mentor Brian Best portrays is his ability to come up with creative, new ideas.
I would recommend participating in the ICE program to other students because not only do you gain work experience, but you also have the opportunity to earn college credits in business related classes. I believe employers should participate in internship programs because it allows students to find where they fit in and possibly gain new, full-time employees.
I would like to thank my internship coordinator Mrs. Sprunger, my mentor Brian Best, and my parents Randy Beber and Audrey McLain for always believing in me and helping me succeed in life. Also, thank you to Garrett High School and Ambassador Enterprises for providing this opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.